

News at a Glance



"You Can Join Amotekun If You Have Spent 20 Years In Lagos & Speak Yoruba" News Breakers - Assembly recommendation: You can join Amotekun if you’ve spent 20 years in Lagos, speak Yoruba As commanders get 5-year tenure By the recommendations of Lagos State House of Assembly, only indigenes, or residents that have spent 20 years in the area ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



