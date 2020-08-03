Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

You Don’t Need Juju To Fortify Your Boots To Play Well – Victor Osimhen
News photo KOKO TV Nigeria  - Napoli’s recent signing, Victor Osimhen has advised Nigerian footballers to rather focus on training and getting better at playing, than believing that some esoteric practices will help them become better on the field.

FIFA congratulates Osimhen for breaking African transfer record Nigerian Pilot:
Federation of International Football Association, FIFA has congratulated Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen for his transfer from Lille to Napoli of Italy. Victor Osimhen joined the Italian Serie A side for a record of €70m and additional bonuses just ...
Finidi George backs Napoli’s new boy Osimhen to shine in Italy Brila:
Former Super Eagles and Ajax forward Finidi George is backing Victor Osimhen to shine in the color of Napoli next season. Osimhen broke the African transfer record when he joined Napoli for €80m from French Ligue one side Lille last weekend.


