Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


You Have Just Two Days Starting From Today To Accept or Reject, Governor Ganduje Gives Emir Sanusi Ultimatum Over Appointment
News photo Abiyamo  - The Kano State Government has given the Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido two days to officially accept or reject his latest appointment. Sanusi was appointed Chairman of Kano State Council of Emirs by the Governor Abdullahi Ganduje-led state government.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Accept or reject appointment within 48 hours ― Ganduje tells Sanusi Vanguard News:
The Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje has issued a two days (48 hours) ultimatum to the Emir of Kano (Sarkin Kano) to either accept or reject his appointment the Chairman of Kano State Council of Chiefs. This is coming after the governor appointed ...
The Guardian:
Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has issued a two-day ultimatum to Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, to either confirm his acceptance or rejection of the offer of his appointment as Kano State Council of Chiefs chairman.
Premium Times:
Before his recent creation of four new emirates and appointment of emirs for them, the emir of Kano was the only first-class emir in the state.
Governor Ganduje issues 48 hours ultimatum to Emir Muhammadu Sunusi II over appointment TVC News:
Kano state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje has given Kano Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II a two-day ultimatum to accept or decline his appointment as the chairman Kano state council of chiefs.
Miss Petite Nigeria Blog:
The Emir of Kano, Mohammadu Sanusi II, has finally deferred to Governor Abdullahi Ganduje’s request to chair the affairs of the state Council of Chiefs. Recall that on December 9, Mr Ganduje had announced the appointment of Mr Sanusi as the council ...
Today:
The Emir of Kano, Malam Muhammad Sanusi, has accepted his appointment as the Chairman, Kano State Council of Chiefs, thereby ending days of uneasy speculations over his fate under the provision of the Kano State Emirate Councils Law 2019
The Nigeria Lawyer:
Kano State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje has given Emir of Kano, Muhammdu Sanusi II a two-day ultimatum to accept or reject his appointment as Chairman Kano Council of Chiefs. The directive was contained in a letter dated December 19, and signed by Musa ...
Ganduje Gives Emir Sanusi 2-Day Ultimatum Over Appointment My Celebrity & I:
The Kano State Government has given the Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido two days to officially accept or reject his...
The Street Journal:
Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, Governor of Kano State has been urged to dethrone the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II in a letter received from a coalition of 35 civil society groups in the interest of protecting the sanctity of the rule of law.
Naija News:
Ganduje Makes Fresh Appointments In Kano The Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has approved the appointment of a new Head of Service and Special Advisers. The Governor approved the appointment of Hajiya Binta Lawan Ahmed as a substantive ...
Ganduje Issues Two Days Ultimatum To Emir Sanusi Over Appointment News Dey:
Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State (right) and the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi ll The Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, has issued a two days ultimatum to the Emir of Kano, Sanusi...
Newsmakers:
Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has accepted his appointment as the chairman Kano State Council of Chiefs. His acceptance was conveyed in a letter dated December 19, 2019, signed by the acting secretary of the Kano Emirate, Abba Yusuf. The letter ...
Gist Lovers:
Emir Sanusi Lamido Sanusi has reportedly accepted his appointment as head of Kano State’s Council of Chiefs. Governor Ganduje’s aide, Salihu Tanko Yakasai a.k.a Dawisu confirmed that the Kano monarch officially accepted his appointment today [...]


   More Picks
1 Shocking Story Of Woman Who Lures Homeless Girls From Churches Into Prostitution In Lagos - Tori News, 42 mins ago
2 If I Reveal What Is Happening In Nigeria, Nobody Will Sleep - T.Y. Danjuma Blows Hot - Tori News, 42 mins ago
3 Village Head Who Helps Kidnappers To Operate In Nasarawa Finally Exposed - Tori News, 42 mins ago
4 Trump boycotts Christianity Today after editorial calls for his ouster - PM News, 44 mins ago
5 Wike, Oshiomhole clash at Abuja book launch - The Nigeria Lawyer, 47 mins ago
6 Minimum Wage: Another Nigerian State To Pay From January, 2020 - Concise News, 51 mins ago
7 Kim Kardashian unrecognisable in fresh 'blackface' accusations - Ladun Liadi Blog, 52 mins ago
8 Brexit: UK Lawmakers Approve Boris Johnson’s Withdrawal Bill - News Break, 59 mins ago
9 EFCC grabs CBN Governor impostor - The News Guru, 1 hour ago
10 UK MPs pass Boris Johnson’s EU withdrawal bill, paving way for January 31 Brexit - City Voice, 1 hour ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2019  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info