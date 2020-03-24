

News at a Glance



You Need to Watch this Fun Vlog Episode with #BBNaija’s Khafi & Alex Bella Naija - Big Brother Naija star, Khafi Kareem is back with another episode of her vlog, “A Cup of Khafi” and this time she’s featuring a BBNaija housemate from another season – Alex ‘Unusual’ Asogwa. Khafi and Alex sat down to discuss the hidden truths about ...



News Credibility Score: 81%



