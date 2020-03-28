Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

You Rig Election & Also Try To Rig Judgement? Jibrin Sam Okutepa Reacts To APC’s Thugs Attack On PDP’s Loyalists
Observers Times  - Recently, All Progressive Congress’s ( APC ) thugs identified to be from Okene Kogi State, went all the way to the venue of Kogi Election Tribunal, Wuse II Magistrate court Abuja to attack PDP ‘s Loyalists in order to prevent those loyalists from ...

9 hours ago
1 Confirmed Coronavirus cases in Nigeria shoot up to 97 - Nigerian Eye, 6 hours ago
2 Mali confirms first coronavirus death ahead of election - Top Naija, 6 hours ago
3 The audacity of power and fetishism of due process (2) - Vanguard News, 6 hours ago
4 Femi Adesina dismisses report of FG paying Nigerians N30,000 as relief fund for Coronavirus - Luci Post, 7 hours ago
5 See how a couple and their guests observed Social Distancing at their Wedding in Benue (Photo) - Luci Post, 7 hours ago
6 Cancer patient commits suicide after being diagnosed with coronavirus - NNX, 8 hours ago
7 Man allegedly stabs pregnant wife to death two months after their wedding (graphic photos) - Naija Log, 8 hours ago
8 Uzodinma orders total lockdown of Imo over COVID-19 - Ripples, 8 hours ago
9 UPDATE: Coronavirus: Nigeria confirms eight new cases, country’s total now 97 - Premium Times, 8 hours ago
10 Gov. Okowa reveals what PDP members can emulate from Tinubu - The News, 8 hours ago
