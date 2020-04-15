Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


"You Shall Be A Success Of Joy" Veteran actress, Lola Idije As She Celebrates Lookalike Grandson On His Birthday (Photos)
Gboah  - Popular Nollywood actress, Toyin Afolayan a.k.a Lola Idije and aunt to Nigerian film actor Kunle Afolayan took to her instargram page as she celebrates her lookalike grandson's first birthday in person of OBALOLUWA ADURAGBEMI ABEFE. She then celebrated ...

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 61%


   More Picks
1 California will pay illegal immigrants not included in coronavirus stimulus - Newzandar News, 6 hours ago
2 Real estate best under Trump — Kanye West backs Trump for re-election - Top Naija, 6 hours ago
3 FG excludes Lagos, Borno, Delta from cash transfer as North West gets biggest share - The Guardian, 6 hours ago
4 #LagoaUnrest: One dies as hoodlums attack Lagos communities - Naija Log, 6 hours ago
5 Lockdown: We Will Deal With Any Officers Who Extort Money — Police AIG - Naija Loaded, 6 hours ago
6 Kano records first Coronavirus death - Nigerian Eye, 6 hours ago
7 Nigeria recording extra-judicial deaths more than coronavirus deaths – NHRC - Newzandar News, 7 hours ago
8 Chris Cuomo Says His Wife Has COVID-19, 'Just Breaks My Heart' - Emperor Gist, 8 hours ago
9 World leaders build $8trn war chest against COVID-19 - Vanguard News, 8 hours ago
10 COVID-19: UK to begin evacuation of nationals from Nigeria - Wotzup NG, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info