

News at a Glance



“You are Making False, Unfounded Accusations On Us” Church of Satan Tells Femi Fani-Kayode Olajide TV - Femi Fani-Kayode, @RealFFK on Twitter engaged on social media clash with Church of Satan, United States of America. Femi Fani Kayode Called on God to Destroy the Church of Satan Temple and Their Disciples. The Church of Satan Reacted To Femi Fani l- ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



