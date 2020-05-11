

News at a Glance



You are a house rat’- Reno Omokri slams Oby Ezekwesili over Wike Scan News Nigeria - May 11, 2020 Reno Omokri, former aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan has attacked Nigeria’s former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili over the comments she made about the demolition of two hotels for flouting government lockdown order in Rivers ...



News Credibility Score: 41%



