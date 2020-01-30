

News at a Glance



You are deeply missed beloved - Beyonce mourns Kobe Bryant and his daughter's tragic demise in helicopter crash Linda Ikeji Blog - Beyonce has paid tribute to Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna Maria Onore Bryant days after their death. On Instagram, she shared a photo of a baby Kobe. She shared another photo of Gigi Bryant and one of Kobe and Gigi together.



News Credibility Score: 95%



