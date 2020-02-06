Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

You are misinforming Nigerians with claims of Buhari's administration paying ransom to terrorists selectively - Presidency warns CAN
Linda Ikeji Blog  - The Presidency has warned the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) to desist from misinforming Nigerians following its recent claim of Buhari’s administration allegedly paying ransom to terrorists selectively.

2 days ago
 Additional Sources

The Street Journal:
Reacting to what he described as ”unfounded allegations by the Christian Association of Nigeria about the payment or non-payment of ransom for the release of the Chibok and Dapchi schoolgirls, Mr Femi Adesina, the President’s Special Adviser on Media ...
Fresh News:
By: Ilobun Donald Special Adviser to the President on media and publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, has asked leaders of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) to stop misinforming Nigerians as regards the State of affairs within the country.
Gist Lovers:
“Buhari is ready to pay ransom on Chibok girls if”−presidency reveals The presidency on Wednesday re-asserted President Muhammadu Buhari’s willingness to pay a ransom if that is what it takes to bring back home the [...]
Tori News:
The Presidency has released a statement accusing CAN of misleading Nigerians over Chibok girls ransom.


