News at a Glance



You can’t Allow Importation Of Indian Hemp Goods and Ban its Cultivation in Nigeria – Natasha to FG Oyo Gist - OYOGist.com has learned that the SDP gubernatorial flagbearer in the November 16th Election in Kogi, Barr Natasha Hadiza Akpoti has this evening show off products made from Indian Hemp in China. Natasha via her Facebook account said, I Stopped by NEXT ...



News Credibility Score: 41%