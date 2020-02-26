

News at a Glance



You can’t ban street begging – Council of Ulama blasts Kano Gov. Ganduje See Naija - The Kano Council of Ullama’s has given a hard knock on Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje over his banning of streets begging in the State, describing it as an action in futility which was hurriedly taken.



News Credibility Score: 21%



