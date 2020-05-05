Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


‘You inform players of paycut via SMS?’ Udeze tells NPFL clubs to do better
Brila  - Former Super Eagles Left Back, Ifeanyi Udeze has called on NPFL clubs to treat their players better. The former PAOK and AEK Athens defender, made this plea while speaking to brila.net, after being informed that certain NPFL clubs has cut players lose ...

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 92%


   More Picks
1 Reopening Will Lead To More COVID-19 Deaths – Trump - ODU News, 8 hours ago
2 COVID-19 pandemic won’t end next week – NCDC DG, Ihekweazu warns Nigerians - Velox News, 8 hours ago
3 Oyo Govt. Arrests 8 People For Operating Block-Making Industry On School Premises - Inside Oyo, 8 hours ago
4 Price Crash Delays Oil Bid Rounds, Upstream Projects - Economic Confidential, 8 hours ago
5 Tech Giant, Elon Musk names his newborn son, X Æ A-12; See meaning - Page One, 8 hours ago
6 Ariana Grande and her mother get permanent restraining order to deter an obsessed fan - Aderonke Bamidele Blog, 8 hours ago
7 COVID-19: FG To Evacuate 265 Nigerians From Dubai On Wednesday - Naija Loaded, 8 hours ago
8 Disney To See At Least $1.4 Billion Impact From Coronavirus - The Guardian, 8 hours ago
9 Driver robs, kills businesswoman who usually charter him for rides - FL Vibe, 8 hours ago
10 COVID-19: Oyedepo reveals what God told him about closure of churches - Newzandar News, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info