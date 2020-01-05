Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


You lead the medal table of those who travel abroad for medical treatment- PDP replies Buhari
Linda Ikeji Blog  - The Peoples Democratic Party has said that President Buhari leads on the medal table of Nigerians who travel abroad for medical treatment. The party's comment comes days after the President frowned at Nigerians who seek medical help outside the country.

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


   More Picks
1 Oyo govt. to procure 10 modern fire-fighting equipment - NNN, 9 hours ago
2 Buhari mourns atomic energy chairman, other victims of Kaduna gas explosion - Daily Nigerian, 9 hours ago
3 NITDA, DFID to create 6 million jobs in agric sector - Blueprint, 10 hours ago
4 Iran Exits Nuclear Deal, Vows To Ramp Up Uranium Enrichment - News Break, 10 hours ago
5 Iran rolls back nuclear deal commitments - Today, 10 hours ago
6 HOT: OSINBAJO WILL BE FACING MORE PRESSURE – TB JOSHUA RELEASES 2020 PROPHECIES - Abia Facts News, 10 hours ago
7 “US Army Will ‘Pay Price’ For Killing Soleimani”, says Hezbollah Chief - First Nigeria News, 10 hours ago
8 Five dead, dozens hurt in ‘horrible’ US highway crash - Today, 10 hours ago
9 TB Joshua releases prophecies for Nigeria, Osinbajo - Edujandon, 10 hours ago
10 Fish sells for $1.8 million in first Tokyo auction of 2020 - Nigerian Tribune, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info