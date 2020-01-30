

News at a Glance



'You must ensure Super Eagles qualify for the world cup in Qatar 2022' - House of Reps tasks NFF Linda Ikeji Blog - The House of Representatives has directed the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to do everything within its powers to ensure that the Super Eagles of Nigeria qualify for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup. The directive was given by the House Committee on ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



