You must pay for your security to live in US – Trump tells Prince Harry, Meghan Velox News - President Donald Trump of the United States of America, U.S.A, has told Prince Harry and his wife Meghan that they will pay for their security if they live in the U.S. Trump insists the U.S government will not pay to secure the senior British royals.



