Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


YouTube bans all conspiracy theory videos that falsely claim '5G causes coronavirus'
News photo Ladun Liadi Blog  - It’s one of the most popular video platforms around the world, and now YouTube has made the decision to ban all conspiracy theory videos that falsely claim ‘5G causes coronavirus ’.Despite having absolutely no science to back it up, the conspiracy ...

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 21%


   More Picks
1 #Coronavirus: NASS leadership faults FG’s palliative scheme - Daily Times, 5 hours ago
2 NCDC confirms 16 new COVID-19 cases, total infections hit 254 - The Citizen, 5 hours ago
3 COVID-19: Two Clergymen arraigned for holding service - Vanguard News, 5 hours ago
4 Governor Ifeanyi Okowa Confirms First Case Of Coronavirus In Delta State - Kanyi Daily, 5 hours ago
5 Police nab two armed robbers, kidnapper in Ogun, Adamawa - The Guardian, 5 hours ago
6 Dino Melaye to Buhari: We don’t need Chinese doctors in Nigeria - PM News, 6 hours ago
7 COVID-19: FG’s $6.9bn borrowing plan delusory, says Atiku - Daily Times, 6 hours ago
8 Coronavirus: Nigeria's mega churches adjust to empty auditoriums - BBC Africa, 7 hours ago
9 Coronavirus: Salihu Umar Recovers, Tests Negative - Gist Punch, 7 hours ago
10 Ten Countries Evacuate Nationals From Nigeria Over COVID-19 - The Cheer News, 7 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info