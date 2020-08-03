Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Young Lady Finds Out Man She Has Been Dating For One Year Is Her Cousin (Video)
News photo The Site News  - A young lady simply known as Dipsi has revealed that she was in a relationship with her cousin for over a year without realizing it.

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 30%


 Additional Sources

Lady finds out man she’s been dating for a year is her cousin (Video) FL Vibe:
Lady finds out man she’s been dating for a year is her cousin A young lady simply known as Dipsi has revealed that she was in a relationship with her cousin for over a year without...
Lady finds out she has been dating her cousin (Photos/Video) Black Berry Babes:
Social media has been buzzing with reactions following the now viral tweet of a lady who revealed she discovered her boyfriend of a year is her maternal cousin.The lady with the handle @dipuosungula_ on Twitter had earlier announced their relationship ...
Lady Discovers She Has been Dating Her Cousin (Photos+Video) Online Nigeria:
The lady found out her boyfriend is actually her cousin A lady has left social media users stunned after revealing that she just found out that she has been dating her maternal cousin.
Lady Finds Out She Has Been Dating Her Cousin (Video) Anaedo Online:
A lady has left social media users stunned after revealing that she just found out that she has been dating her maternal cousin. The lady with the handle @dipuosungula_ on Twitter had earlier announced their relationship to the world.
Lady discovered she has been dating her cousin (Photos/Video) Nesco Media:
A young lady has been forced to end her one relationship after she discovered that her boyfriend is her maternal cousin. The Twitter user @dipuosungula_ had earlier taken to the platform to announced their relationship to the world.
Lady Discovers She Has been Dating Her Cousin (Photos+Video) Tori News:
A woman has found out that the man she has been dating for some time now is her cousin.


   More Picks
1 Man dies after Benin herbalist defrauds family of N5m - The Punch, 3 hours ago
2 288 New COVID-19 Cases, 355 Discharged And 8 Deaths On August 3 - Naija Loaded, 3 hours ago
3 2023 Presidency: Obi, Onu Top List Of Potential Candidates - The Trent, 3 hours ago
4 COVID-19 deaths now 896 in Nigeria, says NCDC - The Nation, 5 hours ago
5 Outrage as rights activist demands justice for Gbedebo, 21, killed at Oluyole factory - Vanguard News, 6 hours ago
6 How Lord Chosen Church Pastor impregnates two sisters …alleges conducting spiritual cleansing - Sahara Weekly Magazine, 7 hours ago
7 FG begins decontamination of unity schools - Nigerian Tribune, 8 hours ago
8 Again, NDDC Scholars Protest Non-payment Of Two-year Allowance By Commission - Sahara Reporters, 7 hours ago
9 Insect can escape after being eaten by frog, scientists find - The Nation, 9 hours ago
10 Eid-el-Kabir: Low Turnout of Workers Ina Kano - Leadership, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info