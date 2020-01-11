Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Your DUSTBIN as goldmine for fraudsters ― DCP Tunji
News photo Vanguard News  - By David O Royal Deputy Commissioner of Police and Commander of Rapid Response Squad in Lagos State, DCP Tunji Disu, has advised Nigerians to always guard their information jealously and stop dumping vital documents that contain personal information in ...

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


   More Picks
1 Tough N27b Query For PDP From BMO - Fresh News, 58 mins ago
2 Naira Marley in fresh trouble - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
3 More subscribers rewarded at StarTimes promo - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
4 (PHOTOS) Osinbajo, Atiku, Tinubu Others Unite at Ribadu’s Daughters Wedding - NPO Reports, 2 hours ago
5 Gbajabiamila Eulogises Senate President Lawan at 61 - Metro Watch, 3 hours ago
6 Fear the Walking Dead Season 6’s TWD Crossover Character Confirmed – Screen Rant - Fuze, 3 hours ago
7 ULC Condemns Tawari Attack, Says Incident Act of Cowardice - Metro Watch, 3 hours ago
8 Two US Soldiers Killed In Afghanistan Roadside Bomb Attack - News Break, 3 hours ago
9 Puerto Rico rattled by another strong quake - The Guardian, 3 hours ago
10 Two vehicles burn as PMS-laden tanker catches fire in Ogun - The Guardian, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info