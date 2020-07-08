Post News
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Vanguard News
2
This Day
3
Leadership
4
Financial Watch
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
Daily Times
7
Complete Sports
8
The Guardian
9
Nigerian Tribune
10
Premium Times
11
Naija Loaded
12
Too Xclusive
13
Bella Naija
14
AIT
15
Lagos State Govt.
News at a Glance
Similar News
Linda Ikeji Blog:
Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has slammed Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State, after he dished out threats of isolating him ahead of the governorship election scheduled to hold in Edo state in September 2020.
Daily Times:
The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Campaign Council for the Edo State governorship election, Governor Nyesom Wike, has responded to a statement credited to his Kano State counterpart, Abdullahi Ganduje. Ganduje, who is the ...
Information Nigeria:
The polity towards the 2020 gubernatorial poll in Edo state is no doubt heating up as the duo of Umar Ganduje, chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign council for Edo governorship and Nyesom Wike, Rivers governor and chairman of the ...
Olisa TV:
Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has lambasted Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State following his threats of isolating him…Read More
Signal:
Abdullahi Ganduje, governor of Kano state, says Nyesom Wike, his Rivers counterpart will be sent to an isolation centre ahead..
The Herald:
The Chairman, National Campaign Council of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the Edo State Gubernatorial Election, Nyesom Wike has mocked his All Progressives Congress
Hope for Nigeria:
The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party National Campaign Council for the Edo State Governorship Election, Governor Nyesom Wike, has said his Kano State counterpart, Abdullahi Ganduje, is the one who deserves to be isolated, not him.
The Breaking Times:
Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, on Tuesday told his Kano State counterpart, Alhaji Abdullahi Ganduje, that he would not be able to sway the voters in Edo State with his famed “illicit” access to the dollar in the September 19 governorship election ...
Pulse Nigeria:
Ganduje accuses Obaseki of trying to use the Edo treasury to win the election for PDP.
360Nobs.com:
Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has reacted to a statement credited to his Kano State counterpart, Abdullahi Ganduje concerning Edo governorship election.
Friday Posts:
•Ize-Iyamu will win, Kano gov insists Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, yesterday took on his Kano State counterpart, Alhaji
ODU News:
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has told the Kano state Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, that there is no free dollars for him to loot in the state.
News Break:
Nyesom Wike, Rivers State governor, has reacted to a statement by his Kano counterpart, Abdullahi Ganduje, over the forthcoming gubernatorial election in Edo State. Read Also: Why We Didn’t Declare Orji Kalu’s Seat Vacant – Lawan Wike and Ganduje were ...
Top Naija:
Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State who is the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party National Campaign Council for the Edo State Governorship Election has said his Kano State counterpart, Abdullahi Ganduje, is the one who deserves to be isolated, ...
Nigerian Eye:
Chairman, national campaign council of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the Edo state governorship election and governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has brushed off remark credited to the governor of Kano state, Abdullahi Ganduje that he (Wike) ...
Oyo Gist:
OYOGist.com has learned that the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party National Campaign Council for the Edo State Governorship Election, Governor Nyesom Wike, has said that his Kano State counterpart, Abdullahi Ganduje, is the one who deserves to ...
Olu Famous:
Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Gabduje has predicted the humiliation of Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki come September 19 when the state governorship election will take place.He also promised that the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, who is ...
Affairs TV:
Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, yesterday took on his Kano State counterpart, Alhaji Abdullahi Ganduje, telling him that he would not be able to sway the voters in Edo State with his famed “illicit” access to the dollar in the September 19 ...
Politics Nigeria:
The Governor of River State, Nyesom Wike has said that the Governor of Kano state and APC Edo campaign council chair, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, will be put in a ‘Coma’ in the upcoming Edo state elections.
Newzandar News:
Nyesom Wike, the chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) campaign council for Edo State gubernatorial election, has threatened to choke into coma, Umar Ganduje, [...]
Khor Gist:
Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State who is the Chairman of the APC campaign council for the September 19 governorship election in Edo state, has threatened to hound Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike into an isolation center if it came to that.“We ...
Phenomenal:
Governor Nyeson Wike has threatened to ‘chop’ the ‘dollars’ of Kano State’s Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, and overwhelm him in the process.
Gistvile:
Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has slammed Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State,…
Ogene African:
RIVERS, Nigeria – Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has alleged that the All Progressives Congress, APC, chose the Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje as the Chairman of their campaign council for Edo governorship election because they saw ...
