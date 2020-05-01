Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

‘Your beauty should cure Coronavirus’ – Nigerians react as Mercy Aigbe’s daughter, Michelle shares new photos
Gist Reel  - Michelle Aigbe, the beautiful daughter of Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe recently shared photos on her Instagram page and Nigerians have taken to the comment section to sing praises to the young lady.

10 hours ago
1 Atiku, Sacks 46 Staff On May Day - Omo Oodua, 4 hours ago
2 We Will Not Accept Salary Reduction – Oyo Workers - Oyo Gist, 4 hours ago
3 Raymond Dokpesi and family members test positive for COVID-19 - Naija Log, 4 hours ago
4 COVID-19: UNIBEN clarifies directive on resumption of work - News Verge, 4 hours ago
5 Boko Haram Leader, Abubakar Shekau, denies reaching deal to end hostilities, surrender - Daily Correspondents, 4 hours ago
6 Buhari to workers: We won’t allow retrenchment without due process - The News, 5 hours ago
7 ‘I Am Selling All My Physical Possessions’—Billionaire Elon Musk - The Breaking Times, 5 hours ago
8 Kano Deaths: Buhari reacts to death of another prominent indigene, Halima Shittu - Velox News, 5 hours ago
9 Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Showcases her Pert Bottom in New Saucy Photo - My Celebrity & I, 5 hours ago
10 Kannywood Actor, Ibrahim Ubale is Dead - My Celebrity & I, 5 hours ago
