

News at a Glance



Your black skin, not a badge of shame – Adekemi Taofeek Vanguard News - Black and beautiful Yoruba actress, Adekemi Taofeek who frowns at skin bleaching of all types has reaffirmed her belief in the beauty of the black skin by launching a skincare line called “Omo Dudu Skincare” to restore the beauty and glow of black skin.



News Credibility Score: 95%



