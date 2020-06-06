Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


'Your legacy lives on' - Joseph Yobo pays tribute to late Stephen Keshi on his 4th posthumous anniversary
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Former Super Eagles captain, Joseph Yobo, this morning took to social media to pay a heartfelt tribute to Stephen Keshi, the former Nigeria coach who died four years ago.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


   More Picks
1 Police arrest three fake corps member, soldiers in Ekiti - The Dabigal Blog, 2 hours ago
2 Kim Kardashian is about to do something to avoid divorce - Gistvile, 2 hours ago
3 Insecurity: ‘Show Us Evidence When You Kill Bandits’ — Shehu Sani To FG - The Breaking Times, 2 hours ago
4 White man is charged after driving into Black Lives Matter activists and threatening to kill them - Gist Punch, 2 hours ago
5 TRIVIA QUESTION: Which boxer was known as “The Greatest” and “The People’s Champion”? - Emperor Gist, 2 hours ago
6 FCT confirms 50 new cases of COVID-19 as death toll hit 22 in Abuja - Newzandar News, 3 hours ago
7 Rape: WACOL demands state of emergency - Newzandar News, 3 hours ago
8 Netanyahu calls for Iran sanctions over nuclear 'violations - The Guardian, 3 hours ago
9 Bayelsa Dep Gov NYSC Certificate Saga, Sylva And DSS Credibility Crisis - Point Blank News, 3 hours ago
10 Fresh crisis looms in APC over Edo primaries - Velox News, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info