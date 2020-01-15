Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Your lives are in danger, leave now – Iran warns US, France, Germany, UK troops
News photo Nigerian Eye  - President Hassan Rouhani of Iran has told foreign powers to withdraw their forces from the Middle East without further delay.Rouhani warned that they “may be in danger” if they remain in the region.“Today, the American soldier is in danger, tomorrow ...

Slayminded:
France, Germany and the United Kingdom have again issued strong warning to Iran over its nuclear programme.


   More Picks
1 Governors Did Not Break Any Law To Setup 'Amotekun' - Falana And Agbakoba - Tori News, 29 mins ago
2 Big power users in SA tell president they want to generate their electricity - Energy Mix Report, 30 mins ago
3 Imo: Osinbajo not involved in Ihedioha’s sacking - The Nigeria Lawyer, 39 mins ago
4 Suspected Nigerian victim of Ukrainian plane crash speaks out - Vanguard News, 41 mins ago
5 Imo guber ruling: Uneasy calm envelopes Adamawa over fate of Ahmed Fintiri - Today, 1 hour ago
6 JUST IN… Uzodinma gets Certificate of Return - Ripples, 1 hour ago
7 Governor Willie Obiano Decorated With Knighthood By Pope Francis (Photos) - Tori News, 1 hour ago
8 Governorship poll: Uneasy calm in Adamawa ahead of Supreme Court’s ruling - Vanguard News, 1 hour ago
9 George Akume Meets Father Mbaka Ahead Of Supreme Court judgement In Benue - NGG, 1 hour ago
10 Nigerian govt begins implementation of 7.5% VAT - Ripples, 1 hour ago
