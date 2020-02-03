

News at a Glance



You’re a vulture, my father was your dad’s boss -Fani-Kayode continue fight with MURIC director Nigerian Eye - The raging feud between former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode and the leader, Muslim Rights Concern, MURIC, Prof. Ishaq Akintola has gathered momentum as Fani-Kayode fires salvo back at Akintola for daring to insult his late father.The MURIC boss ...



News Credibility Score: 41%



