

News at a Glance



'You're insensitive'- Apostle Suleman attacks Buhari's Aide Adesina The Giant - Apostle Johnson Suleman of Omega Fire Ministries, on Saturday described Femi Adesina, President Muhammadu Buhari’s Media Aide as “insensitive.”Suleman made the remark while condemning Adesina for attacking the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, ...



News Credibility Score: 41%



