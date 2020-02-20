

News at a Glance



You’re not qualified to join us, APC tells Fayose Ladun Liadi Blog - The Ekiti State chapter of the All Progressives Congress has advised a former governor of the state, Ayodele Fayose, to perish the thought of defecting to the APC.The State Publicity Secretary of the party, Ade Ajayi, said this in Ado Ekiti, on Thursday ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



