

News at a Glance



Youth Block Sabon Tasha Highway In Protest Of Kidnapping In Kaduna Authentic News Daily - By KATO P.MLADAN, Kaduna It took combined security forces of the Army, Police and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps ( NSCDC) to disperse angry youth who blocked the Kachia Highway in Sabin Tasha Kaduna on Saturday. AUTHENTIC News Daily gathered ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



