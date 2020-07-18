Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Youths insist on NDDC forensic audit
The Nation  - Shola O’Neil, Regional Editor, Port Harcourt The Niger Delta Peace and Development Advocates has appealed to the National Assembly to look beyond the smear campaigns against the current leadership of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and ...

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info