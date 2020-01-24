

News at a Glance



Zambian Musician, Jay Trigga Collaborates with Ice Prince, Dremo This Day - Zambia hip hop artiste, Jack Lumbeta Kafukwilwa, also known as Jay Trigga, is relishing his collaboration with Davido’s DMW rapper, Dremo. According to the artiste, “One of my most memorable accomplishments, among many, that is very special to me is ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



