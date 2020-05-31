Post News
|
Popular
|
Latest
|
Newspapers
|
User Posts
|
Advertise with Us
|
My Ad Cart
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Naija Dailies »
Latest News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Latest News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Vanguard News
2
Channels Television
3
This Day
4
Leadership
5
Financial Watch
6
Linda Ikeji Blog
7
Daily Times
8
Complete Sports
9
Nigerian Tribune
10
Techpoint
11
The Guardian
12
Nairaland Forum
13
Premium Times
14
Naija Loaded
15
Too Xclusive
News at a Glance
Similar News
Vanguard News:
By Ibrahim Hassan – Wuyo A member of the Zamfara State House of Assembly representing Bakura Constituency, Hon. Tukur Jekada is dead. Hon. Jekada Birnin Tudu died at the age of 60 on Sunday evening after a brief illness.
Linda Ikeji Blog:
Tukur Jekada, the lawmaker representing Bakura Constituency at the Zamfara House of Assembly has died at the age of 60.
Premium Times:
The lawmaker died after a brief illness on Sunday, an official said.
Naija Loaded:
Tukur Jekada, a lawmaker representing Bakura Constituency at the Zamfara House of Assembly is dead. Shamsudeen Hassan, the of the House Committee on Information, made the disclosure on Sunday. He...
Ripples:
A member of the Zamfara State House of Assembly representing Bakura Constituency, Tukur Jekada, is dead. The Chairman of the House Committee on Information, Shamsudeen Hassan, disclosed this to journalists in Gusau on Sunday. READ ALSO: Lawmaker slumps, ...
The Herald:
The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai has inspected ongoing manufacture and repairsoverhaul of combat vehicles including Armoured Personnel Carriers and mine resistant anti
NNN:
Alhaji Tukur Jekada, a lawmaker representing Bakura Constituency at the Zamfara House of Assembly is dead.Mr Shamsudeen Hassan, the Chairman of the House Committee on Information, disclosed this while speaking with News Agency of Nigeria in Gusau on ...
PM News:
The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, has inspected ongoing manufacture and repairsoverhaul of combat vehicles
Laila Blog:
Nigeria News | Laila's Blog Zamfara lawmaker, Tukur Jekada is dead, aged 60 The lawmaker Bakura Local Government Constituency, Tukur Jekada, is dead, died at the age of 60 Tukur Jekada died Sunday Read More >> Zamfara lawmaker, Tukur Jekada is dead, ...
Oyo Gist:
News reaching OYOGist.com confirms that the immediate past GMD of Nigerian National Petroleum Commission (NNPC), Maikanti Baru is dead at the age of 60.
Naija News:
The lawmaker representing Bakura Constituency at the Zamfara State House of Assembly, Hon. Tukur Jekada, has died. Naija News reports that this was made known on Sunday by Shamsudeen Hassan, the of the House Committee on Information. Hon. Hassan ...
Ofofo:
Nigeria News | Laila's Blog Zamfara lawmaker, Tukur Jekada is dead, aged 60 The lawmaker Bakura Local Government Constituency, Tukur Jekada, is dead, died at the age of 60 Tukur Jekada died Sunday evening, May 31, 2020 after a brief illness.
Gistvile:
Tukur Jekada, the lawmaker representing Bakura Constituency at the Zamfara House of Assembly has died…
NPO Reports:
Breaking! Zamfara Lawmaker, Jekada is Dead
Ogene African:
ZAMFARA, Nigeria – Tukur Jekada, a lawmaker representing Bakura Constituency at the Zamfara House of Assembly is dead. Shamsudeen Hassan, the of the House Committee on Information, made the disclosure on Sunday. He told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in ...
Online Nigeria:
A member representing Bakura Local Government Constituency, Tukur Jekada, is dead. Aged 60, Tukur died Sunday evening after a brief illness, The PUNCH reports.
Newzandar News:
Chief of Army Staff, Gen. Tukur Buratai The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai has inspected ongoing manufacture and repairsoverhaul of combat vehicles including [...]
Benco News:
The northern state of Zamfara has announced that it has no more coronavirus cases after...
Tori News:
Until his death, he was the Chairman, House Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.
More Picks
1
Sancho hits hat-trick, joins ‘Justice for George Floyd’ protest -
Champion Newspapers,
1 hour ago
2
Top Boko Haram/ISWAP fighter surrenders to MNJTF -
Black Berry Babes,
2 hours ago
3
Coronavirus: Chinese medical team still in Nigeria – Officials -
Premium Times,
2 hours ago
4
No amount of blackmail will stop our N40bn NDDC probe —Senate -
Ripples,
2 hours ago
5
Nigerian govt asks ASUU to return to the negotiation table -
Ripples Nigeria,
2 hours ago
6
N13billionn Scandal: EFCC, Interpol Fail To Arrest Fugitive Ex-NIA DG, Wife, After 15 Months -
Nigeria Newspaper,
2 hours ago
7
CBN revises timelines for ATM dispense errors, refund complaints -
Nigerian Tribune,
2 hours ago
8
Federal Government Threatens to Drag ASUU before Industrial Court -
Friday Posts,
2 hours ago
9
UPDATE - President Buhari Receives Updates From PTF On COVID-19 -
Emperor Gist,
2 hours ago
10
Bayelsa residents paid highest prices for rice, garri in April – NBS -
Premium Times,
3 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2020 Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
One moment please...