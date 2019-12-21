

Zamfara commissioner resigns 2 weeks after inauguration Vanguard News - Zamfara Commissioner of Education, Alhaji Jamilu Zannah has resigned barely two weeks after the inauguration of the state executive council. Zannah hinged his resignation to “high-handedness” and lack of consultation on the part of Gov. Bello Matawalle.



News Credibility Score: 95%



