

News at a Glance



Zamfara gov, Matawalle will join APC soon — Ex-gov, Yarima The Breaking Times - Zamfara State Governor, Bello Muhammad Matawalle, will “most likely” defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC) soon. Dailytrust quoted A former governor of the state, Senator Ahmed Sani Yarima as disclosing this at his Abuja residence.



News Credibility Score: 41%



