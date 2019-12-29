Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Zamfara government to arraign 108 workers over multiple salaries
The Guardian  - The Zamfara Government says it will drag a total of 108 civil servants to court for allegedly receiving double salary in different ministries, departments and agencies

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


1 Joint Team Of Customs And Army Officers Allegedly Break Into Shops In Yaba To Allegedly Confiscate Okirika (video) - 9ja News Arena, 1 hour ago
2 Why I Will Not Support Anyone That Is Older Than Me For 2023 Guber Race - Gov Umahi - Tori News, 1 hour ago
3 You Can’t Deceive Us Over El-Zakzaky’s Fate, IMN Tackles Malami - Signal, 2 hours ago
4 Oluwo places curse on those judging him over his marital crisis - Ripples, 2 hours ago
5 Buhari hosts residents of Abuja, expresses hope that history will be kind to him - TVC News, 2 hours ago
6 Uncle Allegedly Kills His Niece Whose Dad Is Yet To Be Buried In Port Harcourt - 9ja News Arena, 2 hours ago
7 Tonto Dikeh Faces Custody Battles As Ex Hubby, Reportedly Threatens - Aderonke Bamidele Blog, 2 hours ago
8 Man Beats Pregnant Niece To Death On Her Wedding Anniversary - I Don Sabi, 2 hours ago
9 Naira depreciates by 50.5k as reserves drops to $38.7bn - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
10 Photos: President Buhari Presides Over Security Briefing - Aledeh, 2 hours ago
