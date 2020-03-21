Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Zenith Bank Commiserates With Sanwo-Olu On Abule-Ado Explosion, Donates ₦100M
News photo Gist Punch  - Zenith Bank Plc, Nigeria’s leading financial institution, has donated N100 million to the Emergency Relief Fund set up by the Lagos State Government for the victims of the Abulo-Edo explosion.The Group Managing Director Chief Executive Officer of ...

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Lagos Explosion: Governors donate N200m to relief fund Vanguard News:
THE thirty-six state governors under the aegis of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, NGF, have donated N200 million to the Abule AdoSoba Emergency Relief Fund set up by the Lagos State following the  explosion that rocked the Abule-Ado area, near the ...
The Guardian:
The Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), an umbrella of the 36 State Governors, has donated N200 million to the Abule AdoSoba Emergency Relief Fund set up by the Lagos State Government.
Nigerian Tribune:
Tribune Online Abule Ado explosion: Nigeria Governors’ Forum donates N200m to Relief Fund THE Nigeria Governors’ Forum has donated N200 million to the Abule Ado Emergency Relief Fund to assist victims of Ado Soba, Abule Ado explosion.
NNN:
The Nigeria Governors’ Forum has donated N200 million to the Abule Ado Emergency Relief Fund to assist victims of Ado Soba, Abule Ado explosion.
Pulse Nigeria:
Nigerian Governors’ Forum has donate a sum of N200 million to victims of explosion at Abule Ado, Lagos state.
NPO Reports:
Governors Forum Donate N200m to Victims of Abule Ado Explosion Victims
Western Post News:
The Nigerian Governors Forum, NGF, on Saturday announced donation of N200million to the Abule- Ado Soba Relief Fund, to cater for victims of the Abule- Ado explosion.
Unknown Source:
The Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), has donated N200 million to the Abule AdoSoba Emergency Relief Fund set up by the Lagos State Government. NGF Head, Media and Public Affairs, Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja on ...


