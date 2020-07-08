Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Zimbabwe’s Health Minister sacked for illegally awarding multi million dollar contract
News photo Velox News  - Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa has fired his Health Minister, Obediah Moyo was charged with corruption over illegally awarding a multi-million-dollar contract for medical equipment.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 70%


