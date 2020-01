News at a Glance



Zimbabwe’s ZESA loses 632 GWh to bad coal Energy Mix Report - Zesa Holdings says it lost about 632 gigawatt hours (632 million consumer units) worth US$54 million last year due to bad quality coal, a claim rejected by the Coal Producers Association. Zesa adds that a further US$1,5 million was spent on diesel, ...



