

News at a Glance



Zookeeper, 35, fighting for life after lions maul her inside enclosure Ladun Liadi Blog - A zookeeper is fighting for her life after being mauled by two lions. The 35-year-old woman was set upon by the animals in Shoalhaven Zoo, in New South Wales, Australia, at around 10.20am .Paramedics had to 'walk into the lions' den' to retrieve the ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



