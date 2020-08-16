Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

32-year-old man locked up for 7 years by parents, finally rescued by police
News photo Oak TV  - 32-year-old man locked up for 7 years by parents, finally rescued by police Watch Also: Police engages in shootout with suspected armed robbers in Edo

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

VIDEO: Man, 35, held in captivity for 15years by father rescued in Kano Vanguard News:
Another man identified as Ibrahim Lawan (35-years-old) allegedly held in captivity for 15 years by his father at Skeka quarters within Kano metropolis has been rescued.
Police rescue 35-year old man imprisoned by parents for 15 years TVC News:
.Kano State Police Command has again rescued another man of 35 years imprisoned by the parent for 15 years in Sheka Unguwar Fulani of Kumbotso Local Government Area of the state.
Kano Police Rescue 35-Year-Old Man Held Captive By Father For 15 Years (video/photos) Mojidelano:
Police in Kano state have rescued a 35-year-old man who was allegedly held captive by his father for 15 years at Skeka quarters within Kano metropolis.


