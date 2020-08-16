News at a Glance

Ize-Iyamu: You favour corrupt politicians – Bala Mohammed tells Buhari People's Daily - Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has responded to a recent attack directed at him by Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity. Recall that while reacting to the criticism that met President ...



News Credibility Score: 92%



