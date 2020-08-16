News at a Glance

Anambra gov, Obiano, gets youngest appointee Ripples - The Governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano has appointed a 28-year-old Eze Chianumba Prince as an Executive Assistant. The appointment was made known in a letter issued by Chief of Staff to Anambra State governor, Primus Odili. The letter read, “I am ...



News Credibility Score: 61%



