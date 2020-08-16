Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Russian schoolgirl, 13, who claimed boy, 10, was her unborn baby’s father gives birth to daughter
News photo The Street Journal  - Darya Sudnishnikova, 13, who claimed that her boyfriend, 10, had impregnated her, has now given birth at a clinic in Krasnoyarsk, Siberia, after a 'tough' delivery.

3 hours ago
1 FAAN urges passengers to resist extortion at Airports - Nigerian Tribune, 1 hour ago
2 Daura’s views on zoning contentious – Ozichukwu Chukwu - Blueprint, 2 hours ago
3 Why Ndigbo deserves 2023 Presidency, by Fani-Kayode - The Nation, 2 hours ago
4 Na’abba’s DSS invite: Coalition of northern groups warns against move to silence NCF, others - City Voice, 2 hours ago
5 Dwindling Economy: Youths plan massive protest in Abuja - Nigerian Tribune, 2 hours ago
6 South Dakota declines $400 boost to unemployment aid because 80% of residents have their jobs back - The Street Journal, 3 hours ago
8 Russia Says Military Help Available As Belarus Tension Rises - Inside Business Online, 4 hours ago
9 Borno Govt to resettle 1.8m IDPs in 23 LGAs  — Commissioner - NNN, 4 hours ago
10 A Northern Governor As Commander Of Boko Haram? By Ozodinukwe Okenwa - Sahara Reporters, 4 hours ago
