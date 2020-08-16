Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


FAAN urges passengers to resist extortion at Airports
News photo Nigerian Tribune  - Tribune Online FAAN urges passengers to resist extortion at Airports As the nation’s airports begin to reopen gradually for flight operations, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has advised passengers to desist from giving money and to ...

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


   More Picks
1 FAAN urges passengers to resist extortion at Airports - Nigerian Tribune, 1 hour ago
2 Daura’s views on zoning contentious – Ozichukwu Chukwu - Blueprint, 2 hours ago
3 Why Ndigbo deserves 2023 Presidency, by Fani-Kayode - The Nation, 2 hours ago
4 Na’abba’s DSS invite: Coalition of northern groups warns against move to silence NCF, others - City Voice, 2 hours ago
5 Dwindling Economy: Youths plan massive protest in Abuja - Nigerian Tribune, 2 hours ago
6 South Dakota declines $400 boost to unemployment aid because 80% of residents have their jobs back - The Street Journal, 3 hours ago
7 Russian schoolgirl, 13, who claimed boy, 10, was her unborn baby’s father gives birth to daughter - The Street Journal, 3 hours ago
8 Russia Says Military Help Available As Belarus Tension Rises - Inside Business Online, 4 hours ago
9 Borno Govt to resettle 1.8m IDPs in 23 LGAs  — Commissioner - NNN, 4 hours ago
10 A Northern Governor As Commander Of Boko Haram? By Ozodinukwe Okenwa - Sahara Reporters, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info