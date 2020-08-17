Post News
|
Latest
|
Newspapers
|
User Posts
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Latest News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Latest News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Vanguard News
3
The Nation
4
The Guardian
5
Channels Television
6
Sahara Reporters
7
This Day
8
The Cable
9
Leadership
10
Daily Times
11
Financial Watch
12
Nigerian Tribune
13
Linda Ikeji Blog
14
Techpoint
15
Daily Independent
News at a Glance
US falsified evidence against Kashamu, says lawyer
The Punch
- Oladimeji Ramon The lawyer for the late Senator Buruji Kashamu, Mr Ajibola Oluyede, said on Sunday that the narcotics case against his client in the United States was a case of mistaken identity. ...
11 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Linda Ikeji Blog:
Lawyer to late Senator Buruji Kashamu, Mr Ajibola Oluyede has alleged that the narcotics case against his client in the United States was a case of mistaken identity following an alleged falsification of evidence.
Naija Loaded:
According to the lawyer of late Senator Buruji Kashamu, the case against him in the US was a case of mistaken identity.
The Herald:
The lawyer to Late Senator Buruji Kashamu, Mr Ajibola Oluyede has accused the US of falsifying evidence in a narcotics case about his client.
Top Naija:
Lawyer to late Senator Buruji Kashamu, Mr Ajibola Oluyede has alleged that the narcotics case against his client in the United States was a case of mistaken identity following an alleged falsification of evidence.
The Street Journal:
Mr Ajibola Oluyede, the lawyer of the late Senator Buruji Kashamu, on Sunday, said that the narcotics case against his client in the United States was a case of mistaken identity.
KOKO TV Nigeria:
The Lawyer to late Senator Buruji Kashamu, Mr Ajibola Oluyede has alleged that the narcotics case against his client in the United States was a case of mistaken identity following an alleged falsification of evidence.
City People Magazine:
•What He Wrote In His Tribute • Why He Broke Down & Wept When His Mother Died Until a few days ago, late Senator Buruji Kashamu was a popular and…
News Break:
Ajibola Oluyede, a lawyer to the late Buruji Kashamu, has alleged that the political adversaries of his clients colluded with the United States of America in an attempt to extradite him to the North American country over a narcotics case.
Within Nigeria:
Late Senator Buruji Kashamu’s lawyer, Mr Ajibola Oluyede has accused the US of falsifying evidence against his client.
Naija on Point:
Senator Buruji Kashamu Late Senator Buruji Kashamu’s lawyer, Mr Ajibola Oluyede has alleged that the narcotics case against the senator in the United States was a case of mistaken identity following an alleged falsification of evidence.
Mojidelano:
Ajibola Oluyede, lawyer to late Senator Buruji Kashamu, has alleged that the narcotics case against his client in the United States was a case of mistaken identity following an alleged falsification of evidence.
More Picks
1
Nigerian govt warned against fresh bailout for states -
Daily Post,
42 mins ago
2
Dethroned Emir Sanusi Celebrates His 4th Wife, Sa’adatu’s 23rd Birthday In His Lagos Residence (See Photos) -
Naija Loaded,
55 mins ago
3
Ile Arugbo: Saraki applies for stay of execution -
The Nation,
1 hour ago
4
Facebook launches avatars across Sub-Saharan Africa -
The Citizen,
1 hour ago
5
‘Start Packing Out Of Aso Rock’ – Reno Omokri Tells Buhari Over Insecurity -
Naija News,
2 hours ago
6
Biafra: why IPOB, MASSOB, others must stop agitation- group -
The Guardian,
2 hours ago
7
Taking viagra for the first time? Here’s how to get the best results -
1st for Credible News,
2 hours ago
8
IPOB issues death threats against Journalist, Fredrick Nwabufo after AFP interview -
News Wire NGR,
3 hours ago
9
Okorocha Stopped Liking Me Because I Failed To Grant His Personal Request – Uzodinma -
The Info Stride,
4 hours ago
10
Emmanuel Onwubiko: Nigeria: Democracy or Medieval laws -
Daily Post,
4 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2020 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...