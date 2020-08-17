Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

GANDUJE FINALLY SET TO PROBE PREDECESSOR, KWANKWASO
Abuja Reporters  - Kano State government  has set up a committee to assess all the abandoned 5km road projects awarded by the former governor of the state, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, covering the  44 local government areas in the state.

9 hours ago
