Fresh crisis hits PDP over Secondus second term bid
Online Nigeria  - With four months to the expiration of the tenure of the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, key critical stakeholders in the party have started in earnest the battle for the soul of the party.

2 days ago
APC sleeping on duty, PDP’s Secondus replies ruling party Vanguard News:
By Dirisu Yakubu – Abuja National chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Prince Uche Secondus has described the ruling All Progressives Congress as a party sleeping on duty while the rest of the country burns.
The Nation:
By Jide Orintunsin, Abuja  The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday told the National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus to be focused on salvaging the opposition party from crumbling, as the party was gradually ...
Naija Loaded:
National chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Prince Uche Secondus has described the ruling All Progressives Congress as a party sleeping on duty while the rest of the country burns.
Premium Times:
APC says President Muhammadu Buhari has performed better in five years than the PDP in 16 years.
Today:
Nigeria’s ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), says the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been sinking since Uche Secondus became its chairman.
News Diary Online:
By Chimezie Godfrey The ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), has called on the National chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Uche Secondus to focus on positioning the party.
Blueprint:
The All Progressives Congress (APC)  has asked the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Prince Uche Secondus, to concentrate his energy on recuing his party which has allegedly become “shockingly rudderless” under his watch.


