Coronavirus: New mutation 10 times more infectious has been discovered
News photo 1st for Credible News  - As the world battles to contain the deadly novel coronavirus disease and develop a vaccine for it; Malaysia has detected a new strain of the virus that has been found to be 10 times more infectious.

7 hours ago
Malaysia Detects New Strain Of COVID-19 That’s Ten Times More Infectious ODU News:
South East Asian country Malaysia says it has detected a new strain of the COVID-19 that it’s mutation makes it far more Infectious. The strain, earlier seen in other parts of the world and called D614G, was found in a Malaysian cluster of 45 cases ...


1 Nigerian govt warned against fresh bailout for states - Daily Post, 34 mins ago
2 Dethroned Emir Sanusi Celebrates His 4th Wife, Sa’adatu’s 23rd Birthday In His Lagos Residence (See Photos) - Naija Loaded, 47 mins ago
3 Ile Arugbo: Saraki applies for stay of execution - The Nation, 1 hour ago
4 Facebook launches avatars across Sub-Saharan Africa - The Citizen, 1 hour ago
5 ‘Start Packing Out Of Aso Rock’ – Reno Omokri Tells Buhari Over Insecurity - Naija News, 2 hours ago
6 Biafra: why IPOB, MASSOB, others must stop agitation- group - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
7 Taking viagra for the first time? Here’s how to get the best results - 1st for Credible News, 2 hours ago
8 IPOB issues death threats against Journalist, Fredrick Nwabufo after AFP interview - News Wire NGR, 3 hours ago
9 Okorocha Stopped Liking Me Because I Failed To Grant His Personal Request – Uzodinma - The Info Stride, 3 hours ago
10 Emmanuel Onwubiko: Nigeria: Democracy or Medieval laws - Daily Post, 3 hours ago
