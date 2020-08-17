Post News
News at a Glance
Again, DSS invites Mailafiya over Boko Haram comment
Daily Post
- The Department of State Services (DSS) has invited Dr. Obadiah Mailafiya, a former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for questioning again.
6 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Times:
The Department of State Security (DSS) has re-invited the former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Dr Obadiah Mailafiya for further discussions.
Leadership:
The Department of State Services (DSS) has invited Dr Obadiah Mailafiya, a former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for questioning again.
The Nation:
By Kolade Adeyemi, Jos The Former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Deputy Governor, Dr. Obadiah Mailafiya on Monday stormed the office of Department of State Services (DSS) in Jos, Plateau state.
Nigerian Tribune:
Tribune Online DSS invites Mailafiya again The Department of State Services (DSS) has invited Dr Obadiah Mailafiya, a former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for questioning again.
Naija Loaded:
The Presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress and former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Dr Obadiah Mailafia on Monday honoured another invitation by the Directorate of State Services (DSS) which was extended to him at ...
Premium Times:
Mr Mailafiya was, last Wednesday, invited by the security outfit following an interview he granted an Abuja based Radio FM.
Information Nigeria:
The Department of State Services (DSS) has issued a fresh invitation to a former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Dr Obadiah Mailafiya. According to reports, the former CBN governor was re-invited for further discussion with the ...
The Next Edition:
Former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Dr Obadiah Mailafiya has been invited back to the Department of State Security (DSS) for further discussions.
Champion Newspapers:
Former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Dr Obadiah Mailafiya has been re-invited by the Department of State Security (DSS) for further discussions.
The Eagle Online:
Malafiya spent about six hours with the DSS last week Wednesday over his interview in which he accused a Northern Governor of being a member of Boko Haram
Blueprint:
The Department of State Security (DSS) has again invited embattled former deputy governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Dr. Obadiah Mailafia to their Jos office. Mailafia is expected to be in their office by 12 noon on Monday. No official ...
The News:
Dr. Obadiah Mailafiya, former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has honoured the invitation by the Department of State Services (DSS) for
Pulse Nigeria:
The Department of State Services (DSS) has invited Dr Obadiah Mailafia, a former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for questioning again.
Daily Nigerian:
The State Security Services, SSS, has invited Obadiah Mailafiya, a former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, for questioning again.
ODU News:
The Department of State Security Service has again invited former Deputy Chairman of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Dr. Obadiah Mailafiya, for questioning. Odunews.com reports that Malafiya had, during a radio interview, alleged that the Boko Haram ...
Naija News:
The Department of State Security (DSS) has issued a fresh invitation to a former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Dr Obadiah Mailafiya. Naija News reports that the former CBN governor was re-invited for further discussion with the ...
Within Nigeria:
Three days after he was invited, quizzed and released by the Department of State Services, DSS, former Central Bank of Nigeria Deputy Governor, Dr Obadiah Mailafia, has been invited again by the security agency.
The Capital:
ormer Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Dr Obadiah Mailafiya has been re-invited by the Department of State Security (DSS) for further discussions.
Western Post News:
The Department of State Services (DSS) has again invited Obadiah Mailafiya, a former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), for questioning.
Metro Watch:
By Polycarp Auta The Department of State Services (DSS) has invited Dr Obadiah Mailafiya, a former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for questioning again.
Politics Nigeria:
The Department of State Security (DSS) has again summoned former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Dr Obadiah Mailafiya, over a claim he made that a Northern governor is the leader of Boko Haram terrorist sect.
Nigerian Pilot:
Former Deputy Director of the Central Bank of Nigeria CBN and the 2019 Presidential Candidate of African Democratic Congress (ADC) Dr. Obadiah Mailafia has again been invited by the Jos office of the Department of State Services DSS .
Tori News:
Obadiah Mailafiya is to face another round of questioning from the Department of State Security.
More Picks
1
Nigerian govt warned against fresh bailout for states -
Daily Post,
42 mins ago
2
Dethroned Emir Sanusi Celebrates His 4th Wife, Sa’adatu’s 23rd Birthday In His Lagos Residence (See Photos) -
Naija Loaded,
55 mins ago
3
Ile Arugbo: Saraki applies for stay of execution -
The Nation,
1 hour ago
4
Facebook launches avatars across Sub-Saharan Africa -
The Citizen,
1 hour ago
5
‘Start Packing Out Of Aso Rock’ – Reno Omokri Tells Buhari Over Insecurity -
Naija News,
2 hours ago
6
Biafra: why IPOB, MASSOB, others must stop agitation- group -
The Guardian,
2 hours ago
7
Taking viagra for the first time? Here’s how to get the best results -
1st for Credible News,
2 hours ago
8
IPOB issues death threats against Journalist, Fredrick Nwabufo after AFP interview -
News Wire NGR,
3 hours ago
9
Okorocha Stopped Liking Me Because I Failed To Grant His Personal Request – Uzodinma -
The Info Stride,
4 hours ago
10
Emmanuel Onwubiko: Nigeria: Democracy or Medieval laws -
Daily Post,
4 hours ago
