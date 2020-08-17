News at a Glance

Osinbajo (Pastor RUGA) And N100bn Alpha Beta Scam Bayo Oluwasanmi Sahara Reporters - Bayo Oluwasanmi July 13, 2019, The Punch in an exhaustive investigative report, detailed how Vice President Yemi Osinbajo aka Pastor RUGA, was involved in an alleged N100bn scam.



News Credibility Score: 95%



