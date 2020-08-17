Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Okorocha Stopped Liking Me Because I Failed To Grant His Personal Request – Uzodinma
News photo The Info Stride  - Imo state governor, Hope Uzodinma has come out to open up on the disagreement between him and Senator Rochas Okorocha. He recently revealed that the beef began when he failed to grant Okorocha’s request that Dan Nwafor, should be allowed to be the ...

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 61%


   More Picks
1 Nigerian govt warned against fresh bailout for states - Daily Post, 35 mins ago
2 Dethroned Emir Sanusi Celebrates His 4th Wife, Sa’adatu’s 23rd Birthday In His Lagos Residence (See Photos) - Naija Loaded, 48 mins ago
3 Ile Arugbo: Saraki applies for stay of execution - The Nation, 1 hour ago
4 Facebook launches avatars across Sub-Saharan Africa - The Citizen, 1 hour ago
5 ‘Start Packing Out Of Aso Rock’ – Reno Omokri Tells Buhari Over Insecurity - Naija News, 2 hours ago
6 Biafra: why IPOB, MASSOB, others must stop agitation- group - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
7 Taking viagra for the first time? Here’s how to get the best results - 1st for Credible News, 2 hours ago
8 IPOB issues death threats against Journalist, Fredrick Nwabufo after AFP interview - News Wire NGR, 3 hours ago
9 Okorocha Stopped Liking Me Because I Failed To Grant His Personal Request – Uzodinma - The Info Stride, 3 hours ago
10 Emmanuel Onwubiko: Nigeria: Democracy or Medieval laws - Daily Post, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info